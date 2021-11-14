Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

