Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.63 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

