Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.54).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 971.60 ($12.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

