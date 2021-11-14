Frontier Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $74.02 million and $15.40 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

