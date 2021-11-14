FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Issued By Raymond James

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

TSE:KBL opened at C$37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.92 million and a P/E ratio of 42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.73. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

