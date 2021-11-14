FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

RVNC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

