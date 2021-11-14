FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GCM Grosvenor Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

