FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.73). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $877.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

