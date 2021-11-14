FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreased by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a current ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.