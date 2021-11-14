FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

