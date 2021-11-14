FY2021 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 110,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

