FY2021 EPS Estimates for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Decreased by Analyst

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Krispy Kreme in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 209,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

