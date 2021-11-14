FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.77). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LMND stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. Lemonade has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.