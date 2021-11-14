FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reduced by Analyst

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

MRSN stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.