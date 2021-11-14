FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE OSH opened at $38.52 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.