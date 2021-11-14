FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.41 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

