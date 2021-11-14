FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted by Wedbush

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.62). Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

