FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Issued By Desjardins

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

