GAMB Market Capitalization Achieves $13.06 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $124,521.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars.

