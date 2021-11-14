GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.80 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $46.61 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

