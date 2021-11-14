GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.01. GAN shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 4,744 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GAN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $571.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

