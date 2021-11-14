Gary Fisher Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Gary Fisher sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.20 ($14.43), for a total value of A$40,400,000.00 ($28,857,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Objective’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

