Gather (GTH) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Gather has a market cap of $22.35 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

