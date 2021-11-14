GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.00.

GDI opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$39.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

