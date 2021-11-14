GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

