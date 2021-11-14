GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $100,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.76 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

