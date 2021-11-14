Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $135.92 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.