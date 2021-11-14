Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,571.43 ($72.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON GNS opened at GBX 5,595 ($73.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.71. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,571.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,374.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

