Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

