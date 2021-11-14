Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,899 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $319,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $3,334,050. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTRK opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

