Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,296 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

