Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of NeoGames worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 27.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $879.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.