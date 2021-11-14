Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

