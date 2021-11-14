Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,661 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC opened at $30.95 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

