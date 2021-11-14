GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $3.91 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
