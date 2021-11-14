GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $3.91 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GeoVax Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of GeoVax Labs worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.