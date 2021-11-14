Glenn Sobotka Sells 150,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGL opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

