Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stock Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.37% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

CATH stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

