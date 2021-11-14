GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.59. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $178.50 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.