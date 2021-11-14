GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

