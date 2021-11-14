GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.14.

GOCO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

