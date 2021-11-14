Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

