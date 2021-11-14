Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 136,611 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TuSimple stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

