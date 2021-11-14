Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

