Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.73 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.