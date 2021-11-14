Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $4,698,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $7,226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $5,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $328.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

