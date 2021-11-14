Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 532,319 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

