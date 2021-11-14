Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,090,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 10.71% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000.

Shares of PTOC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

