Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $5.07 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

