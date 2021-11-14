GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.80.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

