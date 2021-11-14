Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

